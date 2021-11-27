 Skip to content

Bright Memory: Infinite update for 27 November 2021

Update Notes - 26 November 2021

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Fixed switching weapons when "fire", bullets number will be wrong.

  2. Fixed switching weapons when "fire", weapon animation is not smoothly.

  3. Fixed picking up the "knife", press Controller X or keyboard R key, cannot attacked problems.

  4. Fixed switching weapons when "special bullets fire", caused the problem that the recoil animation of shooting is played in a loop.

  5. Optimized that if you are in the "Check Weapon" state, you will not be able to be interrupted again by the Check Weapon operation.

  6. Fixed "Aim Assist" when closed, aim assist is still enabled when using skills.

  7. Fixed the problem that the "enemy boat" does not collision.

  8. Reduce the health of the "enemy boat".

  9. Repair the "Six-armed Emperor" falling from the hanging pavilion, problem that caused the level to be unable to continue.

  10. Fixed "Wooden Box" cannot be broken at a specific angle.

  11. Adjust the Save location of "skin", Fix the problem that the skin is locked again after clicking "New Game".

  12. Fixed the issue that "Tian Yu Emperor" would get stuck around the battle area.

  13. Optimized the problem that a table in the "Changes" level would get stuck on enemy elite soldiers.

  14. Added, when the player "Counter" Tian Yu Emperor light blade attacks, before being hit by his own light blade, Emperor Tianyu has a 20% chance of resisting this damage.

  15. Fixed the light blade attack of Emperor Tianyu of "Counter", "defensive armor" of Emperor Tianyu has no deductions.

  16. Added "Shadow Ghost / Close Call" Cutscenes skip.

  17. Reduce the number of enemies in the water during the second encounter of "Changes"

  18. Fixed when using "DLC skin", pinky finger goes through the phone when call vehice.

  19. Adjust the "first time" game player, the default frame rate setting is adjusted from 60 frames to 120 frames.

  20. Fixed the "Black Kitten: Shelia" skin when moving at high speed, breasts passing through clothes.

