-
Fixed switching weapons when "fire", bullets number will be wrong.
-
Fixed switching weapons when "fire", weapon animation is not smoothly.
-
Fixed picking up the "knife", press Controller X or keyboard R key, cannot attacked problems.
-
Fixed switching weapons when "special bullets fire", caused the problem that the recoil animation of shooting is played in a loop.
-
Optimized that if you are in the "Check Weapon" state, you will not be able to be interrupted again by the Check Weapon operation.
-
Fixed "Aim Assist" when closed, aim assist is still enabled when using skills.
-
Fixed the problem that the "enemy boat" does not collision.
-
Reduce the health of the "enemy boat".
-
Repair the "Six-armed Emperor" falling from the hanging pavilion, problem that caused the level to be unable to continue.
-
Fixed "Wooden Box" cannot be broken at a specific angle.
-
Adjust the Save location of "skin", Fix the problem that the skin is locked again after clicking "New Game".
-
Fixed the issue that "Tian Yu Emperor" would get stuck around the battle area.
-
Optimized the problem that a table in the "Changes" level would get stuck on enemy elite soldiers.
-
Added, when the player "Counter" Tian Yu Emperor light blade attacks, before being hit by his own light blade, Emperor Tianyu has a 20% chance of resisting this damage.
-
Fixed the light blade attack of Emperor Tianyu of "Counter", "defensive armor" of Emperor Tianyu has no deductions.
-
Added "Shadow Ghost / Close Call" Cutscenes skip.
-
Reduce the number of enemies in the water during the second encounter of "Changes"
-
Fixed when using "DLC skin", pinky finger goes through the phone when call vehice.
-
Adjust the "first time" game player, the default frame rate setting is adjusted from 60 frames to 120 frames.
-
Fixed the "Black Kitten: Shelia" skin when moving at high speed, breasts passing through clothes.
Bright Memory: Infinite update for 27 November 2021
Update Notes - 26 November 2021
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update