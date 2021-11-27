Version 21.11.0.1654 released for playtest

Improvements:
- GUI: improve quality of 'waiting' image;
- GUI: player panel background should be transparent when talking (like it is when not talking).
Bugfixes:
- multiplayer: replacing disconnected player with bot does not work when there is demand active;
- gameplay: sometimes tricks are given automatically to incorrect side (not to opponent);
- gameplay: sometimes cards stay on the table if game was closed during exchange phase;
- gameplay: text "Card is demanded" stays if game was closed whilst demand was active;
- GUI: action button should be disabled during exchange when waiting for other players;
- GUI: the same bomb should be hinted once per round;
- GUI: panel of taken cards sometimes stays open;
- GUI: keyboard events in table should be supported;
AI:
- bugfixes:
- Tichu was not declared with this hand but it should be (case when fastest hand does not allow to declare Tichu);
Changed files in this update