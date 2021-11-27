 Skip to content

Tichu Playtest update for 27 November 2021

Version 21.11.0.1654 released for playtest

Share · View all patches · Build 7788082 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements:

  • GUI: improve quality of 'waiting' image;
  • GUI: player panel background should be transparent when talking (like it is when not talking).

Bugfixes:

  • multiplayer: replacing disconnected player with bot does not work when there is demand active;
  • gameplay: sometimes tricks are given automatically to incorrect side (not to opponent);
  • gameplay: sometimes cards stay on the table if game was closed during exchange phase;
  • gameplay: text "Card is demanded" stays if game was closed whilst demand was active;
  • GUI: action button should be disabled during exchange when waiting for other players;
  • GUI: the same bomb should be hinted once per round;
  • GUI: panel of taken cards sometimes stays open;
  • GUI: keyboard events in table should be supported;

AI:

  • bugfixes:
  • Tichu was not declared with this hand but it should be (case when fastest hand does not allow to declare Tichu);

