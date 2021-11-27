Removed unintentional breathing sounds on FRED boss
Fixed FRED boss skipping exploit
Put a bigger than normal banana in the map somewhere
Fixed a bug where the cursor would hide in the menu
Fixed 'ghost firing' on guns (mainly flare) when your clip is empty
ENEMIES update for 27 November 2021
Squeaky Clean Update
