 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

ENEMIES update for 27 November 2021

Squeaky Clean Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7788068 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Removed unintentional breathing sounds on FRED boss

Fixed FRED boss skipping exploit

Put a bigger than normal banana in the map somewhere

Fixed a bug where the cursor would hide in the menu

Fixed 'ghost firing' on guns (mainly flare) when your clip is empty

Changed files in this update

ENEMIES Depot Mac Depot 1609302
  • Loading history…
ENEMIES Depot Windows Depot 1609303
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.