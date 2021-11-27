Alpha 1.3.2 Update

A new update is here!
Thank you all for your support!
Alpha v1.3.2
(Starting a new game is highly recommended)
- Some GUI changes.
- Interactable items like plants, rocks, or trees, now respawn after a few seconds.
- Fixed some text inconsistencies.
- Rewrote many Quest dialogues.
- Fixed accidental double-click when picking up items.
- Added a new room: Crab Cave Beach.
- Added Butterfly Keepers: get a coin for each butterfly you catch for them.
- The six Guilds are now open, each one with a task for you to complete.
- Added definitions to some items.
- Fixed ability requirements for tools and weapons.
- Many bug fixes.
Changed files in this update