 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Chronicler update for 27 November 2021

Alpha 1.3.2 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7787801 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new update is here!

Thank you all for your support!

Alpha v1.3.2

(Starting a new game is highly recommended)

  • Some GUI changes.
  • Interactable items like plants, rocks, or trees, now respawn after a few seconds.
  • Fixed some text inconsistencies.
  • Rewrote many Quest dialogues.
  • Fixed accidental double-click when picking up items.
  • Added a new room: Crab Cave Beach.
  • Added Butterfly Keepers: get a coin for each butterfly you catch for them.
  • The six Guilds are now open, each one with a task for you to complete.
  • Added definitions to some items.
  • Fixed ability requirements for tools and weapons.
  • Many bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

The Chronicler Content Depot 1614621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.