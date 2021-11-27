- Added a new character to the DLC Supporter Pack : Knight
- Added a callback from Steam to refresh the characters and colors available after buying a DLC without having to restart the game.
- Added multiple aspect ratios (game was previously only playable in 16:9), you can now play in 640x480 if you're an ant.
- Also switch the default full screen mode (won't change anything if you have already launched the game before)
- Updated the popup to confirm resolution changes.
- Fixed the scrolling on the skins menu.
Dungeon Royale Playtest update for 27 November 2021
0.42b - more menu fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update