Dungeon Royale Playtest update for 27 November 2021

0.42b - more menu fixes

  • Added a new character to the DLC Supporter Pack : Knight
  • Added a callback from Steam to refresh the characters and colors available after buying a DLC without having to restart the game.
  • Added multiple aspect ratios (game was previously only playable in 16:9), you can now play in 640x480 if you're an ant.
  • Also switch the default full screen mode (won't change anything if you have already launched the game before)
  • Updated the popup to confirm resolution changes.
  • Fixed the scrolling on the skins menu.

