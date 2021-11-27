 Skip to content

Tennis Elbow Manager 2 update for 27 November 2021

Build 65 - SubBuild 2021.11.27

New Features :

  • World Tour : added the title count for each category of tournaments in the Career Titles screen
  • Localization : fixed & added new sentences for the Chinese translation (thanks to XK & SpeedAce !)
  • Gameplay : can turn off the Exhausting injury by adding this line in your Tennis.ini, under [Game] : (HowTo => topic19-32161.php )

    Exhaustion = 0

Changes :

  • Animation : when hitting a low ball, the off-hand now goes a bit down with the body
  • World Tour : lowered the chances for the Country Cup encounters to be held on clay

Bug Fixes :

  • Gameplay : the engine was seeing very late when you were doing an inside out very early (that's a paradox :blackeye: ), leading to unfair errors
  • Gameplay : switching from the forehand to the smash was keeping the forehand height reach, leading to missed balls on smashes
  • Animation : the short animations (ie: volleys) could get jerky from the dynamic adjustments
  • Animation : the players were doing strange movements with their back if they were moving right after have stroke the ball
  • World Tour : watching CPU vs CPU match and giving up could lead to having the Player 2 winning right away in the next watched CPU vs CPU match
  • World Tour : the career & year summary in the Activity screen was missing the Grade D category for the Junior players
  • World Tour : the Bronze medal was giving the same points as the Silver medal ; now it'll get 75% of the Silver medal points
  • World Tour : if you have missed a Grand Slam, you could still get the Calendar Gram Slam achievement screen
  • World Tour : deactivating tiredness wasn't saved
  • Outfit : entering an outfit code without an ending ";" was making the game crash

