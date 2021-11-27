Build 65 - SubBuild 2021.11.27

New Features :
- World Tour : added the title count for each category of tournaments in the Career Titles screen
- Localization : fixed & added new sentences for the Chinese translation (thanks to XK & SpeedAce !)
- Gameplay : can turn off the Exhausting injury by adding this line in your Tennis.ini, under [Game] : (HowTo => topic19-32161.php )
Exhaustion = 0
Changes :
- Animation : when hitting a low ball, the off-hand now goes a bit down with the body
- World Tour : lowered the chances for the Country Cup encounters to be held on clay
Bug Fixes :
- Gameplay : the engine was seeing very late when you were doing an inside out very early (that's a paradox :blackeye: ), leading to unfair errors
- Gameplay : switching from the forehand to the smash was keeping the forehand height reach, leading to missed balls on smashes
- Animation : the short animations (ie: volleys) could get jerky from the dynamic adjustments
- Animation : the players were doing strange movements with their back if they were moving right after have stroke the ball
- World Tour : watching CPU vs CPU match and giving up could lead to having the Player 2 winning right away in the next watched CPU vs CPU match
- World Tour : the career & year summary in the Activity screen was missing the Grade D category for the Junior players
- World Tour : the Bronze medal was giving the same points as the Silver medal ; now it'll get 75% of the Silver medal points
- World Tour : if you have missed a Grand Slam, you could still get the Calendar Gram Slam achievement screen
- World Tour : deactivating tiredness wasn't saved
- Outfit : entering an outfit code without an ending ";" was making the game crash
Changed files in this update