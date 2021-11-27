 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Mech Engineer update for 27 November 2021

Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 7787537 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed tornado going off-map

Improved state checking to prevent accidentally entering the maze

Improved the display of armor damage in the repair menu

Reduced the parameter of gaining stress from receiving damage

Improved stress parameter checking to prevent accidental stress snowball

Fixed crash after ordering solenoid

Changed timer script between shots. Now it will not miss shots from high fire rate weapons

Fixed a bug in the check for the appearance of a lurker near the enemy base, which prohibited collecting supplies

Added cleaning of power circuit settings when changing a reactor

Changed files in this update

Mech Engineer Content Depot 1428521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.