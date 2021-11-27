Fixed tornado going off-map
Improved state checking to prevent accidentally entering the maze
Improved the display of armor damage in the repair menu
Reduced the parameter of gaining stress from receiving damage
Improved stress parameter checking to prevent accidental stress snowball
Fixed crash after ordering solenoid
Changed timer script between shots. Now it will not miss shots from high fire rate weapons
Fixed a bug in the check for the appearance of a lurker near the enemy base, which prohibited collecting supplies
Added cleaning of power circuit settings when changing a reactor
