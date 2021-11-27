 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Eleven Table Tennis update for 27 November 2021

patch to the patch

Share · View all patches · Build 7787359 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

the temporary work around had a flaw, this is a patch for the flaw.

(this is likely not to be the last update. This recent big push had a lot of deep and shallow changes so bugs are bound to be found and fixed asap..sorry in advance)

Changed files in this update

Eleven Table Tennis Depot 488311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.