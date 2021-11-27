 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Squirrelmageddon! Playtest update for 27 November 2021

PLAYTESTING: Multiplayer Paused

Share · View all patches · Build 7787200 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Having issues with Steam sessions not being created when locally hosting a game.

We have disabled multiplayer in the play test until we can get this working again.

This does not affect the retail version as far as we know. Will post an update ASAP

Changed files in this update

Squirrelmageddon! Playtest Content Depot 1625871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.