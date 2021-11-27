PLAYTESTING: Multiplayer Paused

Having issues with Steam sessions not being created when locally hosting a game.
We have disabled multiplayer in the play test until we can get this working again.
This does not affect the retail version as far as we know. Will post an update ASAP
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Having issues with Steam sessions not being created when locally hosting a game.
We have disabled multiplayer in the play test until we can get this working again.
This does not affect the retail version as far as we know. Will post an update ASAP
Changed files in this update