Today's update introduces quests! We've added 5 dynamic quests types which are randomly offered by NPCs in hamlets, towns, and villages.
Also included is a new weapon type and associated skill - Staffs.
Quests
We've completed work on our game engine to fully support quests. Moving forward we hope to be adding new quests regularly as part of updates.
- The quest journal can now be opened from the menu and displays active quests.
- Hamlets, Towns, and Cities now generate with a job board. Use the job board to quickly see which NPCs are offering quests.
- All friendly NPCs now have a role, which can be seen in their name. For example "John the Baker". Roles determine what types of quests can be offered by that NPC.
- Towns and Cities now generate with a tavern. The tavern spawns with 1-3 Adventurers who have the possibility of offering unique quests, and can be used for other quest interactions.
- Hamlets, Towns, and Cities map generation has been tweaked slightly to support irregular shaped buildings and should now always spawn the player in the center.
- 15+ items have been added to support quests, including a new harvestable plant.
Staffs
Introducing a new bludgeon type weapon: staffs!
- As the third member of the bludgeons family, staffs share many of the traits of their kin such as armor penetration and stun chance, but also have plenty of knockback as well.
- Staff’s specialize in energy conservation and regeneration, synergizing with builds that utilize a number of toggles and other high cost abilities.
- While all staffs are all currently two-handed, they can be separated into two distinct groups: “Combat” type staffs and “Energy/Magic” staffs
- A new combat stat has been introduced with a high enough level in Staff mastery - Multistrike: the ability to hit multiple adjacent opponents with every attack.
Other changes
- Towns, hamlets, and cities now have unique names.
- Reduced default vision range from 13 to 11.
- Bow and crossbow accuracy has been buffed (around 5% on average).
- Using keyboard to move into an enemy now performs a basic attack.
- Both zooming and keyboard movement can be done at all zoom levels - note these can no longer share the same keybindings. Reset your keybindings to map to the updated control scheme.
- Traveler background now starts with a staff and 2 superior foods.
- Brawler background now has -20 movement speed.
- Increased shop sell price of potent food and potions.
Bug fixes
- Fixed bolstering window displaying different amount of required resources than what is actually required.
- Fixed no sound effect when attacking without a weapon.
- Fixed towns spawning on top of caves.
- Fixed destroyed spider nests blocking movement.
- Fixed bonus Health Efficiency from medicine skill hidden due to small decimals. Stat tooltips will now show to 3 decimals.
- Fixed inventory not refreshing after an item is bolstered.
