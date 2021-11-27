11/26 hotfix - Issue where Episode 2 couldn't be accessed.

Episode 2 aka Chapters 1-3 weren't accessible to some players.
This patch makes sure everyone's able to access it.
Please relog on Steam to obtain the patch.
The new build ID is 7786629
We also fixed a visual bug with one of the Squadron ships.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Episode 2 aka Chapters 1-3 weren't accessible to some players.
This patch makes sure everyone's able to access it.
Please relog on Steam to obtain the patch.
The new build ID is 7786629
We also fixed a visual bug with one of the Squadron ships.
Changed files in this update