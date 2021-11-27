 Skip to content

Sierra Ops update for 27 November 2021

11/26 hotfix - Issue where Episode 2 couldn't be accessed.

Episode 2 aka Chapters 1-3 weren't accessible to some players.

This patch makes sure everyone's able to access it.

Please relog on Steam to obtain the patch.

The new build ID is 7786629

We also fixed a visual bug with one of the Squadron ships.

