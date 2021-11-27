 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

No Plan B Playtest update for 27 November 2021

Alpha 106

Share · View all patches · Build 7786408 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Playtest] Added campaign and challenge missions to the playtest build

[Campaign] Fixed injuries/fatigue not correctly applied

[Campaign] Added new mission trees for FBI, Robbers and Gangsters factions

[Audio] Fixed the slow-motion and fast-forward effects

[Audio] Fixed the tutorial execution music

[Audio] New SFX for time lock/unlock

[Audio] New SFX for the rest perk

[Audio] New SFX for plan reset

[Audio] New domination mode victory/defeat jingles

[Audio] Don't play the mouse over SFX on non key waypoints

[Audio] Don't play the mouse over SFX on selectable characters

[Audio] New jingles for campaign and campaign chapters completion

[UI] Improved the main menu home

[UI] Improved the perk buttons layout

[Localization] Update

Changed files in this update

No Plan B Playtest Windows Depot 1469141
  • Loading history…
No Plan B Playtest OSX Depot 1469142
  • Loading history…
No Plan B Playtest Linux Depot 1469143
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.