[Playtest] Added campaign and challenge missions to the playtest build
[Campaign] Fixed injuries/fatigue not correctly applied
[Campaign] Added new mission trees for FBI, Robbers and Gangsters factions
[Audio] Fixed the slow-motion and fast-forward effects
[Audio] Fixed the tutorial execution music
[Audio] New SFX for time lock/unlock
[Audio] New SFX for the rest perk
[Audio] New SFX for plan reset
[Audio] New domination mode victory/defeat jingles
[Audio] Don't play the mouse over SFX on non key waypoints
[Audio] Don't play the mouse over SFX on selectable characters
[Audio] New jingles for campaign and campaign chapters completion
[UI] Improved the main menu home
[UI] Improved the perk buttons layout
[Localization] Update
