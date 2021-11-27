[New build - DEFAULT] 21w47c: More Hotfixes

Hotfixes build.
New features:
Cargo brick added, decorative for now but soon will be functional.
Fuel Scoop brick added, decorative for now but soon will be functional.
Some help messages to do the link were added to the Repair Tutorial.
Hotfixes:
#4280 Player Collision on Arch bricks incorrect
#4264 Gatling barrel invisible on reload
#4241 Sprite Glow visible of prefab preview visible in world
#4224 #4221 #4134 Turret are not tracking correctly in some cases
#4281 #4263 Some SFX are not impacted by volume control
#4279 Cannot place item on Stand
#4278 Specific ship not loading
#4245 Large decal preview not showing up close
#4274 #4186 Warning message not working when linked to an event gate
#4277 Screen resolution reset refresh rate
#4267 #3880 F1 Build option menu config not saved
#4227 Gravity field incorrect bounds applied
Thanks for playing!
Changed files in this update