Golf Club Architect Playtest update for 27 November 2021

Update 0.7.0

Update 0.7.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features

  • Added character creator to customise the current mannequin.
  • Added pre-game character selection. You can now choose an existing character to take into your course.

Improvements

  • Improved main menu workflow to allow escaping out of create and load windows.

Fixes

  • Fixed players putting from massive distances on excessively large greens.
  • Fixed time hotkeys so they no longer work in the main menu.
  • Fixed the calendar display so the date no longer runs onto the next line.
  • Fixed the text in the options menu being too dark to read following the switch to dark theme.
  • Fixed incorrect surface being sampled for seams between surfaces.
  • Fixed release notes checkbox text too dark.

