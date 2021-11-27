Update 0.7.0

Features
- Added character creator to customise the current mannequin.
- Added pre-game character selection. You can now choose an existing character to take into your course.
Improvements
- Improved main menu workflow to allow escaping out of create and load windows.
Fixes
- Fixed players putting from massive distances on excessively large greens.
- Fixed time hotkeys so they no longer work in the main menu.
- Fixed the calendar display so the date no longer runs onto the next line.
- Fixed the text in the options menu being too dark to read following the switch to dark theme.
- Fixed incorrect surface being sampled for seams between surfaces.
- Fixed release notes checkbox text too dark.
Changed files in this update