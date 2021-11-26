Dota 2 update for 26 November 2021
ClientVersion 5096
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Czech, Danish, Dutch, German, Hungarian, Italian, Polish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Finnish, French, Greek, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, and Vietnamese
Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
Dota 2 Content 2 Depot 381451
Dota 2 Content 3 Depot 381452
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
Extra notes