Strings of Divinity | The Spell Plague update for 26 November 2021

Small Patch

Build 7786124

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a patch to make things easier in Distantia forest

Made enemies in Distantia give more XP

Some general Wombo Combo bug fixes ( Thanks Kira and Nic )

Made the travelling salesman items a lot cheaper

