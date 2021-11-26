 Skip to content

False Front update for 26 November 2021

Patch 1.9.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7785884 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed some trampolines not working as intended

  • Adjusted materials wallbang rate made wallbang kill hard

  • Barrels will not give any player kills in sniper mode to eliminate last kill

  • Some minor adjustments for sniper mode lobby

  • Added chat cheat command for sniper lobby in private match "/set_sniperlobby 1"

  • Hard point score increase from 50 top 100

  • Decals for barrels and explosions was not visible when particles disabled

  • Fixed some collision problems on maps Bunge, Upstairs, Bunge Jr and Hagen Jr

Changed files in this update

