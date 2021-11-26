-
Fixed some trampolines not working as intended
-
Adjusted materials wallbang rate made wallbang kill hard
-
Barrels will not give any player kills in sniper mode to eliminate last kill
-
Some minor adjustments for sniper mode lobby
-
Added chat cheat command for sniper lobby in private match "/set_sniperlobby 1"
-
Hard point score increase from 50 top 100
-
Decals for barrels and explosions was not visible when particles disabled
-
Fixed some collision problems on maps Bunge, Upstairs, Bunge Jr and Hagen Jr
False Front update for 26 November 2021
Patch 1.9.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update