- Added a jail to Brynn.
- Fixed numerous passive abilities granting incorrect Bonus Effects: “Keep Them Coming”, “Final Push”, “One at a Time!”, “Reprisal”, “Rune of Fortifying”, “Rune of Destabilization”, “Embodiment of Resilience”, “Anticipation”, “Setup”, “Opportune Moment”.
- Switching to a different loadout now clears the bonuses from “No Retreat”.
- Fixed a delayed change in the character's stats upon learning new abilities.
- Fixed corpses not decaying.
- Chests in camps and containers in certain other locations no longer reset when these locations respawn.
- Fixed the bug with negative fines and jail time in Brynn.
- Visual fixes to the Homestead location.
- Fixed the crash caused by rumors in the French localization.
- Increased the upper threshold for “Wetness”, but every new stack now requires a higher duration of the effect. Greatly decreased Durability loss for metal items upon reaching 3 and 4 stacks of “Wetness”.
- Added Physical Resistance to some mage-centered gear and Velmir, Jorgrim, and Dirwin’s starting armors.
Stoneshard update for 26 November 2021
Hotfix 0.7.0.13 - Changelog
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update