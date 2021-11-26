 Skip to content

Stoneshard update for 26 November 2021

Hotfix 0.7.0.13 - Changelog

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a jail to Brynn.
  • Fixed numerous passive abilities granting incorrect Bonus Effects: “Keep Them Coming”, “Final Push”, “One at a Time!”, “Reprisal”, “Rune of Fortifying”, “Rune of Destabilization”, “Embodiment of Resilience”, “Anticipation”, “Setup”, “Opportune Moment”.
  • Switching to a different loadout now clears the bonuses from “No Retreat”.
  • Fixed a delayed change in the character's stats upon learning new abilities.
  • Fixed corpses not decaying.
  • Chests in camps and containers in certain other locations no longer reset when these locations respawn.
  • Fixed the bug with negative fines and jail time in Brynn.
  • Visual fixes to the Homestead location.
  • Fixed the crash caused by rumors in the French localization.
  • Increased the upper threshold for “Wetness”, but every new stack now requires a higher duration of the effect. Greatly decreased Durability loss for metal items upon reaching 3 and 4 stacks of “Wetness”.
  • Added Physical Resistance to some mage-centered gear and Velmir, Jorgrim, and Dirwin’s starting armors.

