Don't Starve Together update for 26 November 2021

[Game HOTFIX] - 487848

Changes:

  • Mod authors: “version_compatible” from modinfo.lua has been updated to bypass the server out of date message. The server will now only announce being out of date if the current version on the server is not current and if it’s less than version_compatible. Current mods will need to be reuploaded if version_compatible is in use for the Steam Workshop to reflect the changes needed.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed Boulder’s from going invisible when placed in the Pinchin' Winch.

