V.1.39: League History - Brand new geek-out data screen!

Loads of stuff in this latest patch.
The main item is a brand new data screen - League History. Details below!
Also - Brand new relationships and events! :)
UI / Presentation
- Added a new League History screen. Accessible from the ‘League’ tab this screen will display the winners of the league, along with their basic stats like points, wins, kills etc. So now over a multi-year game you can check out who’s been dominating in your division – and vie for the whitewashing of the board with your name!
- The new ‘League History’ screen will start recording results from the end of the next season in your current saves, but I’m afraid won’t contain the history up until this point in existing saves.
- Added a note confirming the effect of sparring partner bonuses on training.
- Added the option to make the main player-character a Freestyler during character creation.
Gameplay
- Added a new relationship type: Training Rivals!
- Sparring Partners can, very rarely, develop into Training Rivals.
- Training Rivals make gains three times faster than normal.
- Training Rivals, however, get the same nerfs in battle that enemies do, when fighting together.
- Added a new relationship type: Blood Feud!
- Bitter Rivals can, very rarely, declare a Blood Feud with each other.
- Those in a blood feud will get triple nerfs to attack, defence and damage when fighting in the same battle, and will have triple morale (bonus if rival killed or sacked, nerf if fighting in same battle) and greed effects (increased greed as long as rival on the team).
- Added three new rare events.
- Slightly reduced the chances of new relationships forming, now that there is a full range of them, each of which had the same chance.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug causing a hang in week 52 that resulted from a recent patch.
- Fixed a bug creating play-off fixtures for the player team when in the top division.
- Fixed a bug involving events cropping up for the wrong class/origin of fighter. These will now, however, be less common.
- Fixed two bugs messing up the league’s ‘golden boot’ away for most wins at the end of the season.
Changed files in this update