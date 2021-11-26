Lost Island - Update #45 - Ver. 0.4.5a - 21

Fixes
- Brightness adjusted Included in update #44
- Fixed window rotation in multiplayer Included in update #44
- Stone Oven Texture Corrigated Included in update #44
- Fixed collision problem at the entrance of the lower castle
- The problem with the fishes was fixed
- Other problems fixed
Changes
- Boat landing revised (At the sulfur) Included in update #44
- Interacting Time changed Included in update #44
- General texts revised
- Other changes made
Languages revised
- German (Beta)
- English
- Polish (Beta)
- Italian (Beta)
- Spanish (Beta)
- French (Beta)
- Portuguese (Beta)
- Swedish (Beta)
- Turkish (Beta)
- Danish (Beta)
- Dutch (Beta)
- Finnish (Beta)
New
- Offline and Lan Mode Included in update #44
- General graphic change
New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation
Other
- Performance improvement
- Map revised
- Lod's revised
- Textures revised
Known issues
- Levels -> loading of levels has a short delay
Preparations
- Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded
- Interaction with more details - In preparation
The latest update in preparation can be found here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1524630/discussions/0/3106892784341763850/
Important note:
Game crashes after an update!
When starting the game or loading a savegame?
Follow these steps: FAQ
You are not allowed to use special characters when creating a game session. This cannot be saved by the system.
