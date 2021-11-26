 Skip to content

KeepUp Survival update for 26 November 2021

Lost Island - Update #45 - Ver. 0.4.5a - 21

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Brightness adjusted Included in update #44
  • Fixed window rotation in multiplayer Included in update #44
  • Stone Oven Texture Corrigated Included in update #44
  • Fixed collision problem at the entrance of the lower castle
  • The problem with the fishes was fixed
  • Other problems fixed

Changes

  • Boat landing revised (At the sulfur) Included in update #44
  • Interacting Time changed Included in update #44
  • General texts revised
  • Other changes made

Languages revised

  • German (Beta)
  • English
  • Polish (Beta)
  • Italian (Beta)
  • Spanish (Beta)
  • French (Beta)
  • Portuguese (Beta)
  • Swedish (Beta)
  • Turkish (Beta)
  • Danish (Beta)
  • Dutch (Beta)
  • Finnish (Beta)

New

  • Offline and Lan Mode Included in update #44
  • General graphic change

New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation

Other

  • Performance improvement
  • Map revised
  • Lod's revised
  • Textures revised

Known issues

  • Levels -> loading of levels has a short delay

Preparations

  • Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded
  • Interaction with more details - In preparation

The latest update in preparation can be found here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1524630/discussions/0/3106892784341763850/

Important note:

Game crashes after an update!

When starting the game or loading a savegame?

Follow these steps: FAQ

You are not allowed to use special characters when creating a game session. This cannot be saved by the system.

Videos

Changed files in this update

