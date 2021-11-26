 Skip to content

Clip maker update for 26 November 2021

+ 11 characters

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have made by your requests:

  • Fix of Sprite Sheet Maker Button

DLC Female pack 1 update:

  • Iggy for date and swim

  • Men's pack DLC

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1831840/Mens_pack_for_Clip_maker/

