+ 11 characters

I have made by your requests:
- Fix of Sprite Sheet Maker Button
DLC Female pack 1 update:
-
Iggy for date and swim
-
Men's pack DLC
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1831840/Mens_pack_for_Clip_maker/
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
I have made by your requests:
DLC Female pack 1 update:
Iggy for date and swim
Men's pack DLC
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1831840/Mens_pack_for_Clip_maker/
Changed files in this update