 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Key update for 26 November 2021

Version 1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 7785321 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements:

  • Better Pixel Arts
  • Press Esc to Reset the timer.

The Pixel Arts are now more beautiful and refined.

Now you can press Esc to reset the timer if you think you don't have enough time to finish the level.

Changed files in this update

Key Content Depot 1804391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.