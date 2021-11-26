Small Bug-Fix / Added Settings

-
Added a menu for " Sensitivity Settings & Graphic Settings ". These settings can be found on the PC, there is a new settings tab on the taskbar.
Fixed an issue that when you die, the cursor locks and you cannot move it again. This should be fixed now.
Adjusted an audio source for the police driving around.
Added shadows in certain areas.
Adjusted the flashlight slightly.
Adjusted the enemy spawn once more. You can have a really small chance for 100 extra seconds before the enemy spawns. It is randomized in general.
These should help out for people with higher or lower sensitivity preferences. And should help with lower-end PCs or high-end PCs. Thank you for some of the advice given! Plan on getting more fixes and changes out asap.
