Weekly update #87

This weeks update:
- Added demolish button simply allowing for quicker deletion of structures.
- Gate can now be placed individually. Players will still be able to upgrade a wood wall into a gate.
Added wall placement collision and improved snapping.
Improved worker unable to move to the construction site checks.
Improved stockpile collision when constructing so it cant overlap other buildings.
Improved deletion speed and efficiency.
Updated oceanology plugin.
Changed steam installation folder name for new installs.
Fixed Fixed resource counting issue with the tavern, church, tailor, mill, healer, firewood, forester, stonemason, cobbler, market, lumber mill, gatherer, tannery, barracks and brewery destruction.
Fixed worker issue with warehouses.
Fixed exit game button delay.
Fixed exit option appearing when backing out of map type options.
Fixed movement issue with ocean collision.
Fixed river visual on procedural map.
Fixed issue with resource checks.
Fixed issue with warehouse tracking.
Fixed issue with resource tracking.
Fixed deletion button type with firewood.
Fixed issue with farm deletion.
Next week:
Improve overall game balancing.
Difficulty will affect more aspects of the game.
Tie in work speed multipliers better throughout all the jobs.
More flat constructions.
Gate clipping.
Bug fixes.
