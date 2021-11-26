 Skip to content

Bastide update for 26 November 2021

Weekly update #87

Build 7785214

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This weeks update:
  • Added demolish button simply allowing for quicker deletion of structures.

  • Gate can now be placed individually. Players will still be able to upgrade a wood wall into a gate.

  • Added wall placement collision and improved snapping.

  • Improved worker unable to move to the construction site checks.

  • Improved stockpile collision when constructing so it cant overlap other buildings.

  • Improved deletion speed and efficiency.

  • Updated oceanology plugin.

  • Changed steam installation folder name for new installs.

  • Fixed Fixed resource counting issue with the tavern, church, tailor, mill, healer, firewood, forester, stonemason, cobbler, market, lumber mill, gatherer, tannery, barracks and brewery destruction.

  • Fixed worker issue with warehouses.

  • Fixed exit game button delay.

  • Fixed exit option appearing when backing out of map type options.

  • Fixed movement issue with ocean collision.

  • Fixed river visual on procedural map.

  • Fixed issue with resource checks.

  • Fixed issue with warehouse tracking.

  • Fixed issue with resource tracking.

  • Fixed deletion button type with firewood.

  • Fixed issue with farm deletion.

Next week:

  • Improve overall game balancing.

  • Difficulty will affect more aspects of the game.

  • Tie in work speed multipliers better throughout all the jobs.

  • More flat constructions.

  • Gate clipping.

  • Bug fixes.

