Update v1.0.1.3

CS2D 1.0.1.3 is now online on Steam and as standalone version! There is a new fancy gun: The tesla coil (thanks to SQ). The only way to get that gun is via custom maps or console commands / scripts. Moreover there are some fixes and Lua API improvements.
Changelog
- FIXED Steam bans were not saved properly
- FIXED Lua command player("windowed") did not always return the right value
- FIXED Lua hook "hostagedamage" did not work (was called "hostedamage" internally)
- FIXED Lua hook "shieldhit" sometimes returned wrong weapon IDs (e.g. for turrets)
- FIXED Lua hook "hit" returned wrong weapon IDs (e.g. for turrets) when it was friendly fire
- FIXED Updated network library, possibly fixing some stability issues / vulnerabilities
- ADDED New weapon: Tesla Coil (ID 92)
- ADDED Lua UTF-8 support for "menu" command
- ADDED Lua hook "sayutf8" (text as UTF-8, "hello" = "x68x65x6Cx6Cx6F")
- ADDED Lua hook "sayteamutf8" (text as UTF-8)
- ADDED Lua hook "connect_attempt" (when a client attempts to connect)
- ADDED Lua hook "connect_initplayer" (when a player instance is created for a connecting player)
- ADDED "delay" parameter added to Lua hook "endround"
- ADDED Lua command stats(0, 'count')
- ADDED Lua command steamstats(0, 'count')
Changed files in this update