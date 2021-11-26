 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

CS2D update for 26 November 2021

Update v1.0.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 7785152 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CS2D 1.0.1.3 is now online on Steam and as standalone version! There is a new fancy gun: The tesla coil (thanks to SQ). The only way to get that gun is via custom maps or console commands / scripts. Moreover there are some fixes and Lua API improvements.

Changelog

  • FIXED Steam bans were not saved properly
  • FIXED Lua command player("windowed") did not always return the right value
  • FIXED Lua hook "hostagedamage" did not work (was called "hostedamage" internally)
  • FIXED Lua hook "shieldhit" sometimes returned wrong weapon IDs (e.g. for turrets)
  • FIXED Lua hook "hit" returned wrong weapon IDs (e.g. for turrets) when it was friendly fire
  • FIXED Updated network library, possibly fixing some stability issues / vulnerabilities
  • ADDED New weapon: Tesla Coil (ID 92)
  • ADDED Lua UTF-8 support for "menu" command
  • ADDED Lua hook "sayutf8" (text as UTF-8, "hello" = "x68x65x6Cx6Cx6F")
  • ADDED Lua hook "sayteamutf8" (text as UTF-8)
  • ADDED Lua hook "connect_attempt" (when a client attempts to connect)
  • ADDED Lua hook "connect_initplayer" (when a player instance is created for a connecting player)
  • ADDED "delay" parameter added to Lua hook "endround"
  • ADDED Lua command stats(0, 'count')
  • ADDED Lua command steamstats(0, 'count')

Changed files in this update

CS2D Content Depot 666221
  • Loading history…
CS2D Win Depot 666222
  • Loading history…
CS2D Linux Depot 666224
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.