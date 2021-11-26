Launching two new maps!

Kaspar Sky Palace takes you into large enemy location inside a skyscraper. Your objective is to take out the base commander and steal a military item from the basement. Locked areas, large glass windows, drones and a central elevator shaft are the themes of this new mission!
Bozovic's Weapon cargo takes place on a stationary train. Inside you will find security cameras, weapons and a fair bit of resistance. Your mission is to retrieve a weapon from the train vault before it gets into enemy hands!
Changed files in this update