Erazer - Devise & Destroy update for 26 November 2021

Launching two new maps!

Kaspar Sky Palace takes you into large enemy location inside a skyscraper. Your objective is to take out the base commander and steal a military item from the basement. Locked areas, large glass windows, drones and a central elevator shaft are the themes of this new mission!

Bozovic's Weapon cargo takes place on a stationary train. Inside you will find security cameras, weapons and a fair bit of resistance. Your mission is to retrieve a weapon from the train vault before it gets into enemy hands!

