 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

War Selection update for 26 November 2021

~25% off in-store goods. The Black Friday sale has begun!

Share · View all patches · Build 7785030 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
We have started a global sale.

You can buy all items from our store (except Poland) with ~25% discount.

This opportunity will last until November 29.

Hurry to buy something you've been dreaming of for a long time at a great discount!

Changed files in this update

WS content Depot 1022451
  • Loading history…
WS windows Depot 1022452
  • Loading history…
WS linux Depot 1022453
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.