 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Hard Bullet update for 26 November 2021

Some Bugfixes and Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 7784967 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes and Updates

  • Increased Player's HP regeneration.
  • Airkick will make enemy step back instead of just fall.
  • Rooftop: Added Scream to enemies who are falliing down into abyss.
  • Some inner recoil improvements that will make gunplay and moving with guns while shooting more camfortable.

Bugfixes

While shooting with pistols, bullets won't damage player anymore.

Rooftop Arena and Improvements

Wall Jump and Airkick

New Brutality

Join our communities to directly talk to us:

▬▬▬ [DISCORD](discord.gg/QDrUWsJ) ▬▬▬ TWITTER ▬▬▬ PATREON ▬▬▬

Changed files in this update

Hard Bullet Content Depot 1294761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.