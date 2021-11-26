Some Bugfixes and Improvements

Changes and Updates
- Increased Player's HP regeneration.
- Airkick will make enemy step back instead of just fall.
- Rooftop: Added Scream to enemies who are falliing down into abyss.
- Some inner recoil improvements that will make gunplay and moving with guns while shooting more camfortable.
Bugfixes
While shooting with pistols, bullets won't damage player anymore.
