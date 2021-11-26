 Skip to content

Ollie-Oop update for 26 November 2021

Hotfix #3 New Remapoper!

Share · View all patches · Build 7784888 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy friends!

Next hotfix is here! This time I worked to make a new control remapper, and fix up a variety of bugs yall have sent my way.

Here's the list!

  • Added an alternate path to culdesac roof
  • New controls remapper
  • Replaced the little dynamites near the mineshaft with a dynamite box that respawns dynamites once they're used up.
  • Fixed up the camera sensitivity slider
  • Reworked the tumbleweed mission to be a bit more fun
  • Hide soccer mission stuff when the mission isn't active so you can't get points outside of the mission
  • Fixed an input bug that allowed Ollie to get wayyyy too much air
  • Prevent spamming the remote control which caused a level to load multiple times
  • potential fix for NPC interact prompt being too small

