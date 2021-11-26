Hotfix #3 New Remapoper!

Howdy friends!
Next hotfix is here! This time I worked to make a new control remapper, and fix up a variety of bugs yall have sent my way.
Here's the list!
- Added an alternate path to culdesac roof
- New controls remapper
- Replaced the little dynamites near the mineshaft with a dynamite box that respawns dynamites once they're used up.
- Fixed up the camera sensitivity slider
- Reworked the tumbleweed mission to be a bit more fun
- Hide soccer mission stuff when the mission isn't active so you can't get points outside of the mission
- Fixed an input bug that allowed Ollie to get wayyyy too much air
- Prevent spamming the remote control which caused a level to load multiple times
- potential fix for NPC interact prompt being too small
Changed files in this update