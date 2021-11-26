 Skip to content

Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu Playtest update for 26 November 2021

Version 0.15.6

  • AI Adjusted - opponents should dither about less
  • Arcade mode has a leaderboard now
  • Some physics tweaks
  • Shouldnt be able to hit the head down quite so much, was making them go a bit weird at times
  • Adjusted lighting on shaolin temple
  • Ninja challenge - ninjas health reduced a bit, to counter the recent overall increase in health. I want i so that you can 1 hit KO them if you get a good hit in
  • Fixed some issues with hair and beards stretching sometimes
  • A couple more pressure point sounds: Groin and biceps

