- AI Adjusted - opponents should dither about less
- Arcade mode has a leaderboard now
- Some physics tweaks
- Shouldnt be able to hit the head down quite so much, was making them go a bit weird at times
- Adjusted lighting on shaolin temple
- Ninja challenge - ninjas health reduced a bit, to counter the recent overall increase in health. I want i so that you can 1 hit KO them if you get a good hit in
- Fixed some issues with hair and beards stretching sometimes
- A couple more pressure point sounds: Groin and biceps
Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu Playtest update for 26 November 2021
Version 0.15.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update