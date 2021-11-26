Free DLC Now Available

The free dlc is finally here. This dlc is more focused on horror and stealth mechanics. It is very different from the main campaign, so don't be surprised if you find it very different. It is recommended to play it the first time on normal difficulty. To play the dlc just select Play from the main menu and then choose Sofia to play her campaign. Please report any bugs or translation errors (English is not my native language).
