O.V.N.I. Abduction update for 26 November 2021

Free DLC Now Available

Build 7784610

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The free dlc is finally here. This dlc is more focused on horror and stealth mechanics. It is very different from the main campaign, so don't be surprised if you find it very different. It is recommended to play it the first time on normal difficulty. To play the dlc just select Play from the main menu and then choose Sofia to play her campaign. Please report any bugs or translation errors (English is not my native language).



