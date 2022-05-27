This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The time has finally come...Kao The Kangaroo is now available!

Hop, jump, and punch your way through a whole new platforming adventure packed with discovery, secrets, and puzzles!

With over 20 years of history to pull from, Kao The Kangaroo’s newest adventure was a long time coming! Inspired by the golden age of 3D platformers, Kao The Kangaroo is a vibrant jaunt that marries the old-school ways with a modern flavor!

After the mysterious disappearance of his father, Kao begins his journey to uncover the truth. His only clues are past stories of his father and his old pair of magical talking boxing gloves… wait, talking gloves?!

Kao will master the power of the gloves while fighting back corruption caused by strange purple crystals appearing around the world. These same crystals aren’t just corrupting the lands and their inhabitants, but also opening portals to an unknown world, a strange world… the Eternal World.

Are all these things connected? Where did Kao’s father go? Why did he go? Why do the gloves speak to him? Are they blessing Kao with powers to aid him in his quest for truth? Or are they simply using him?

Here at Tate MultiMedia, we wanted to craft a fresh 3D platformer that will embrace new audiences, while reminding older generations about the pure fun the genre provided throughout many childhoods. Kao is bold, vibrant, and full of life. We’ve gone to great lengths to craft a game that can be enjoyed by everyone, regardless of age or skill level. Whether you’re a 100% collect-a-thon master, a lightning-fast speedrunner or a ‘few hours a week of game time’ warrior, Kao The Kangaroo is here for you!

We're extremely grateful for your patience and interest in Kao throughout all the years!

As a little extra, we have listed the Kao Kombo bundle, featuring both the newest Kao The Kangaroo and the Steam release of Kao The Kangaroo: Round 2!

