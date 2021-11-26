 Skip to content

Midnight Protocol update for 26 November 2021

v 1.1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Removed the double popup issue when the first berlin mission appears
  • Fixed the "End_This" message at the start of the Midnight Protocol mission
  • Fixed the barricade description showing the real-time version in turn-based mode.
  • Fixed a bug in the Force Quit mission that put the mission in deadlock.
  • Grendel will now eat you if you move behind the line willingly (Depth First mission).
  • Copy now needs 4 slices to operate
  • Damocles now needs 1 slice to operate
  • Fixed a bug where The Hooks in the On The Hook missions could be bypassed by copy, harpoon, or gatekeeper, leaving the player signal in an invalid state
  • The Disclaimers can now be skipped
  • The turn off glitch and screenshake options were switched around, that is now fixed.
  • Added the alias and unalias command to add you own custom aliases to the console.

