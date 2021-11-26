- Removed the double popup issue when the first berlin mission appears
- Fixed the "End_This" message at the start of the Midnight Protocol mission
- Fixed the barricade description showing the real-time version in turn-based mode.
- Fixed a bug in the Force Quit mission that put the mission in deadlock.
- Grendel will now eat you if you move behind the line willingly (Depth First mission).
- Copy now needs 4 slices to operate
- Damocles now needs 1 slice to operate
- Fixed a bug where The Hooks in the On The Hook missions could be bypassed by copy, harpoon, or gatekeeper, leaving the player signal in an invalid state
- The Disclaimers can now be skipped
- The turn off glitch and screenshake options were switched around, that is now fixed.
- Added the alias and unalias command to add you own custom aliases to the console.
Midnight Protocol update for 26 November 2021
v 1.1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
