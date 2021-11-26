Grand Smallie's Cup: Qualifier 2 Results

Hey, folks! We’re thrilled to announce that the Qualifiers of Grand Smallie's Cup are officially over and we can finally announce the results of the 2nd and final Qualifying Round. Below is the list of 30 Smallmouth Bass anglers who made the best out of this final chance to get into the Top-30 and now have a green light to take part in the tournament’s Semifinal round, that’ll be held on Michigan’s Lake Saint-Croix on November 27th!
Not on the list? No big deal! It’s experience and practice that truly counts. Just make sure to use your newly acquired skills and knowledge in the many Tournaments to come!
1 GPBr-Mestre-Kame
2 zh778899
3 LGD.DouFuRu
4 GPBr-Bodeblu
5 BismarcBK
6 PatrickJane
7 Mars-99
8 NB.AiLucy
9 Inercepter
10 jimkaf
11 Fabinhodjmix
12 Lucky_Luc
13 FU_kardy
14 jamesmin3
15 FU_BlackPlague
16 aperosebo27
17 nM_stepotronic
18 Jolly_Jockey
19 Sergiy5
20 Marbbets
21 THC.Al_Capone13
22 MOF_Siddartha
23 KaSadee
24 gertscholten
25 Brag07
26 Fabioid
27 FergusStone
28 KugamirTTV
29 LGD.DragonLore
30 Doom_Skull
