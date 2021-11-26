 Skip to content

Fishing Planet update for 26 November 2021

Grand Smallie's Cup: Qualifier 2 Results

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey, folks! We’re thrilled to announce that the Qualifiers of Grand Smallie's Cup are officially over and we can finally announce the results of the 2nd and final Qualifying Round. Below is the list of 30 Smallmouth Bass anglers who made the best out of this final chance to get into the Top-30 and now have a green light to take part in the tournament’s Semifinal round, that’ll be held on Michigan’s Lake Saint-Croix on November 27th!

Not on the list? No big deal! It’s experience and practice that truly counts. Just make sure to use your newly acquired skills and knowledge in the many Tournaments to come!

1 GPBr-Mestre-Kame

2 zh778899

3 LGD.DouFuRu

4 GPBr-Bodeblu

5 BismarcBK

6 PatrickJane

7 Mars-99

8 NB.AiLucy

9 Inercepter

10 jimkaf

11 Fabinhodjmix

12 Lucky_Luc

13 FU_kardy

14 jamesmin3

15 FU_BlackPlague

16 aperosebo27

17 nM_stepotronic

18 Jolly_Jockey

19 Sergiy5

20 Marbbets

21 THC.Al_Capone13

22 MOF_Siddartha

23 KaSadee

24 gertscholten

25 Brag07

26 Fabioid

27 FergusStone

28 KugamirTTV

29 LGD.DragonLore

30 Doom_Skull

