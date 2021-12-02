 Skip to content

Star Chef 2: Cooking Game update for 2 December 2021

New Holiday Theme

Build 7784507 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • On a silent night, there’s a Lil jingle for all… Because ‘tis the season, deck the hall – embrace a NEW HOLIDAY TERRAIN in your restaurant.
  • When the temperature drops and you see a reindeer, you know the North Pole is near! NEW KEKOA’S ADVENTURE – baby, it’s gonna be cold outside!
  • Go nom-nom with NEW FOOD ZONES that’ll whisk you into the Holiday daze.
  • Carnivalesque NEW DECORS! From dizzying in Creamy Carousel to marveling the view in Candylicious Eiffel Tower, this update’s got it all!
  • Rejoice helpful bug fixes to smoothen your escapade.

