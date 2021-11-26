 Skip to content

LOST BUBBLES: Sweet mates update for 26 November 2021

Fixed (Ver 1.1.2)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue where sprinting could be unintentionally canceled under certain conditions during online multiplayer.

    I am very sorry for the inconvenience caused by this bug. I am sincerely sorry.

  • Fixed an issue where damage would be taken when returning to the starting point under certain conditions.

  • Fixed an issue where you could not return from the Friend Match settings screen.

The game will not match players with different versions.

