-
Fixed an issue where sprinting could be unintentionally canceled under certain conditions during online multiplayer.
I am very sorry for the inconvenience caused by this bug. I am sincerely sorry.
-
Fixed an issue where damage would be taken when returning to the starting point under certain conditions.
-
Fixed an issue where you could not return from the Friend Match settings screen.
LOST BUBBLES: Sweet mates update for 26 November 2021
Fixed (Ver 1.1.2)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update