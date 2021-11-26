Update v1.1.0

Greetings!
This is Asteroid Studio. We have received over 200 comments since Variables2 released. Thank you for supporting! We release version 1.1 today according to our update schedule.(Okay, it is a bit late...) More turrets, more mods, more gear
and I hope there will not be more bugs awaits. Hope you can enjoy them.
V1.1.0
New Content:
-
Every turret has its own name now, not only a code name.
-
Add 9 new turrets of various traits:
- Scourage Totem: Immoblize enemies.
- Golden Sundial: Produce gold.
- Escalator Combo: Provide a conveyer belt.
- Assault Ammo Box: Enhance Attack of other turrets.
- Holo Scanner: Enhance range of other turrets.
- Weakpoint Analyser: Make enemies suffer more damage.
- Catalyst Pool: Enhance acid damage.
- Etch Processor: Enhance acid damage.
- Chordal Ballista: Share gear with other Chordal Ballistas.
-
Add 6 new gears.
-
Add 12 new achievements.
-
Add several new Upgrades.
Balance:
- Extended Barrel: Attack Range +6 → 4.
- Curvature Rifling: Crit Damage +2000% → 1500%.
- Eight-ball: Range +2 → 1.
- Auto-Learning Chip: Precision: 5% inherited → 3% inherited.
- Auto-Learning Chip: Weakness: 5% inherited → 3% inherited.
- Eightie’s Women Clothing: Effect of gaining range can stack up to 5 times per wave.
- Vile Crabapple: Range -3 → 2.
- Double Armor: Magazine Capacity +10 → 9.
- Height Detector: When total damage is more than 10000, Range +1 → 2.
- When total damage is more than 50000, Range +2 → 1.
Optimize:
- You don’t need to click achievement icon to get reward anymore.
- Optimize operation of deploying constructs.
- Remind when a construct is deployed on a unavailable place has more details now.
- When you unlock Golden Chicken Wuss, you will not gain Chicken Wuss anymore.
- When broken battle savedatas are detected, there will be a message box to remind you and you can delete broken battle savedatas.
- During battle, you can check Mod Shard prepared by taskbar button “Overall” at any time.
UI:
- Remake most of UI in battle.
- You can press ESC key to close pages or open config page in battle.
- Banner at the top of screen can be switch or hide by taskbar button “Enemy”/”Merge”/”Overall”.
- Add some UI transitions.
- Icons of enemies from Golden/Diamond Spawners have special frames now.
VFX:
- Add a VFX when enemies are immoblized.
- Fixed model and VFX of Slowing Module.
- Changed models of enemies from Golden/Diamond Spawners.
- Changed VFX of N-type turrets.
- Fixed a VFX of fog.
- Fixed VFX of deployment and remove.
- Fixed VFX of enemies movement.
Bug:
- Fixed abnormal data if OS region is some European counties.(Thank you, @aassii)
- Fixed a pathfinding problem of enemies from Golden/Diamond Spawners.
- Fixed wrong range of P-type turret.
- Fixed abnormal result when Helper's Medal is equipped by a big-sized turret.
- Designer is so forgetful that he did not remember that T-type turret cannot attack enemies on same floor. Now it is fixed.
- Fixed bug that merge of T-type turrets and W-type turrets.
- Fixed wrong description of Multiverse Crystal Ball.
- Fixed a FPS dropping problem when you use Butterfly Dream.
- Fixed problem that preview of gear next gained.
When you update to v1.1.0, expired battle savedata is not available anymore. When you enter game you will get remind and delete your savedata. You need to start a new battle. Of course, it will not ruin those you have unlocked.
Changed files in this update