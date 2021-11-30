Hotfix Update - 30th November

A small hotfix update to address a few issues after the launch of the new map.
More fixes expected soon
Fixed
- Missions spawning with offset instead of shown address (Call ID: 1008; 1009; 1010)
- Falling through ground when getting out of car (needs more testing)
- Translation error for Fan in fire vehicles trunks
- Traffic spawning could get stuck on interstate highway around area 33-21
- Have to search downed suspects before calling transport for Mugging and Shoplifting missions
- Blank waypoints data in areas 20-37, 23-37 and 26-37
- AI car should now despawn if spawned with false waypoints
- AI traffic could drive on curbs on turns in city and get stuck on props
- For EMS calls Hit and Run; Shot Wound (ID 3002; 3003) added invisible obstacle block for AI traffic
- Languages update
Changed files in this update