Flashing Lights update for 30 November 2021

Hotfix Update - 30th November

30 November 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small hotfix update to address a few issues after the launch of the new map.

More fixes expected soon

Fixed

  • Missions spawning with offset instead of shown address (Call ID: 1008; 1009; 1010)
  • Falling through ground when getting out of car (needs more testing)
  • Translation error for Fan in fire vehicles trunks
  • Traffic spawning could get stuck on interstate highway around area 33-21
  • Have to search downed suspects before calling transport for Mugging and Shoplifting missions
  • Blank waypoints data in areas 20-37, 23-37 and 26-37
  • AI car should now despawn if spawned with false waypoints
  • AI traffic could drive on curbs on turns in city and get stuck on props
  • For EMS calls Hit and Run; Shot Wound (ID 3002; 3003) added invisible obstacle block for AI traffic
  • Languages update

