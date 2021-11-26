 Skip to content

Legend of Towercraft update for 26 November 2021

Release 204

Release 204

Build 7784203

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added the autocast option for the following abilities: Bombshower, Stun Bomb, Arcane Bolt, Fireball, Frost Bolt.
  • To activate it the button of the ability has to be pressed for 1 second. The button will glow while autocast is active.
  • If the Guardian is out of resources the autocast will be repeated after a 5 seconds delay.
  • I might add the autocast option for more features in the future if you guys want it.
Added the option to upgrade a region's soul crystal based on the highest soul crystal level.
  • For example, if your snowy region is at soul crystal level 10, all other regions can be upgraded to 9.
Other changes
  • Removed the class restriction for mana potions.
  • Renamed the existing Autocast to Smartcast in the options menu.
  • Having smartcast activated won't interfere with the new autocast.
  • Fixed a crash related to input fields.

