Release 204

Added the autocast option for the following abilities: Bombshower, Stun Bomb, Arcane Bolt, Fireball, Frost Bolt.
- To activate it the button of the ability has to be pressed for 1 second. The button will glow while autocast is active.
- If the Guardian is out of resources the autocast will be repeated after a 5 seconds delay.
- I might add the autocast option for more features in the future if you guys want it.
Added the option to upgrade a region's soul crystal based on the highest soul crystal level.
- For example, if your snowy region is at soul crystal level 10, all other regions can be upgraded to 9.
Other changes
- Removed the class restriction for mana potions.
- Renamed the existing Autocast to Smartcast in the options menu.
- Having smartcast activated won't interfere with the new autocast.
- Fixed a crash related to input fields.
Changed files in this update