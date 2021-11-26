 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The beasts of 9500 update for 26 November 2021

Major update fixed #6

Share · View all patches · Build 7784162 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes the following problems:

--The "RANK" displays abnormal problems

--Increased the size of Therizinosaurus , and the other attributes remain unchanged

--Optimized memory consumption during loading

--Optimized lake surface effect

Changed files in this update

Behemoth of 9500 Content Depot 1215181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.