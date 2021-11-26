Major update fixed #6

This patch fixes the following problems:
--The "RANK" displays abnormal problems
--Increased the size of Therizinosaurus , and the other attributes remain unchanged
--Optimized memory consumption during loading
--Optimized lake surface effect
Changed files in this update