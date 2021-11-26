 Skip to content

King under the Mountain update for 26 November 2021

Alpha 8.1.10 patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix for a problem where a dwarf requiring multiple items for different jobs would get stuck if the first was not available (thanks CptEric)
  • Iron and steel take a bit longer to transition to rusted when left out in the rain
  • Added hint about right-clicking to tutorial
  • Correctly showing translated strings for material selection while placing furniture
  • Re-placement of furniture after being picked up (e.g. kitchen cauldron) is now set to priority HIGHER

