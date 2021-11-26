Alpha 8.1.10 patch

- Fix for a problem where a dwarf requiring multiple items for different jobs would get stuck if the first was not available (thanks CptEric)
- Iron and steel take a bit longer to transition to rusted when left out in the rain
- Added hint about right-clicking to tutorial
- Correctly showing translated strings for material selection while placing furniture
- Re-placement of furniture after being picked up (e.g. kitchen cauldron) is now set to priority HIGHER
