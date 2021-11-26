Added icon about the type of weapon damage in the lower-left corner
Changed starting list of weapons
Fixed bug with the regeneration of monsters during a pause
Fixed bug with the disappearance of some projectiles during a pause
Fixed bug with not saving of mechs' names
Fixed crash after selecting new reactor modules
Fixed crash with replacing the reactor module in the construction table
Reduced the chance of spawning Lurkers
Fixed bug with endless combat in case of devouring all mechs by lurkers
Fixed bug with a not working pause in the case of devouring one of the mechs
Fixed bug with the constant display of the component menu of the new reactor
Fixed a bug with incorrect display of components in the order menu
Fixed pilots' talks while pausing
Changed characteristics of motors
Changed the script for finding the nearest mech for enemy
Changed parameters and timings for the appearance of monsters on the map
Added counting the number of weapon types before the battle and spending resources for ammunition.
Adapted research type icons
Improved enemy's dome check when launching artillery
Changed the rules of the spawning monsters on the map
Added armor regeneration to a giant monster
Added limb regeneration to a giant monster
Added highlighting of dangerous cells on the map
Improved the display of special maps
Added blinking map frame
Removed dark noise shader. (should improve optimal GPU usage)
Added information about the maximum temperature to the mechs' cards
Cave maps now give twice more resources
Added a label about the optimal resolution
Damage now have an influence on the size of the projectile
Old saves may not work.
