Added icon about the type of weapon damage in the lower-left corner

Changed starting list of weapons

Fixed bug with the regeneration of monsters during a pause

Fixed bug with the disappearance of some projectiles during a pause

Fixed bug with not saving of mechs' names

Fixed crash after selecting new reactor modules

Fixed crash with replacing the reactor module in the construction table

Reduced the chance of spawning Lurkers

Fixed bug with endless combat in case of devouring all mechs by lurkers

Fixed bug with a not working pause in the case of devouring one of the mechs

Fixed bug with the constant display of the component menu of the new reactor

Fixed a bug with incorrect display of components in the order menu

Fixed pilots' talks while pausing

Changed characteristics of motors

Changed the script for finding the nearest mech for enemy

Changed parameters and timings for the appearance of monsters on the map

Added counting the number of weapon types before the battle and spending resources for ammunition.

Adapted research type icons

Improved enemy's dome check when launching artillery

Changed the rules of the spawning monsters on the map

Added armor regeneration to a giant monster

Added limb regeneration to a giant monster

Added highlighting of dangerous cells on the map

Improved the display of special maps

Added blinking map frame

Removed dark noise shader. (should improve optimal GPU usage)

Added information about the maximum temperature to the mechs' cards

Cave maps now give twice more resources

Added a label about the optimal resolution

Damage now have an influence on the size of the projectile

Old saves may not work.