Early Access Hotfix #3

Major Fixes:
- The main questline will jump to the first arctic quest for all the players who get their main questline reset after defeating the desert boss before the arctic update.
- Fixed some arctic recipes not showing their locked status.
Minor BugFixes:
- Flaming Flower doesn't deal damage to the player anymore.
- Fixed Green Crystal spawner not spawning crystals.
- Fixed Invincibility visual effect not properly rendering on the edges of the screen.
Gameplay Changes:
- Hunang spawn rate decreased.
- Flaming Flower heat zone range and effect increased.
- Heat drink now restores health aside from increasing temperature.
