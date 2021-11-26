 Skip to content

Bean Stalker update for 26 November 2021

Early Access Hotfix #3

Major Fixes:

  • The main questline will jump to the first arctic quest for all the players who get their main questline reset after defeating the desert boss before the arctic update.
  • Fixed some arctic recipes not showing their locked status.

Minor BugFixes:

  • Flaming Flower doesn't deal damage to the player anymore.
  • Fixed Green Crystal spawner not spawning crystals.
  • Fixed Invincibility visual effect not properly rendering on the edges of the screen.

Gameplay Changes:

  • Hunang spawn rate decreased.
  • Flaming Flower heat zone range and effect increased.
  • Heat drink now restores health aside from increasing temperature.

