Start creating your own Workshop Question Packs today!

Hello everyone!

Today's update marks the start of custom question packs via the Steam Workshop! This first step allows you to get ahead in creating your own category by introducing Ganymede's Lab and a way to preview how your created category will look in-game!

Future updates to Workshop Support will let you upload these categories to Steam Workshop, share them with friends or the public and play with them online! We can't wait to see what you'll create!

As usual, you'll also find a handful of general improvements and bug fixes from the last two weeks of development! Enjoy the detailed patch notes for 0.9.9.6 below!

Added Ganymede's Workshop Lab to the Main Menu! You can get there by clicking 'Workshop'!

When you visit Ganymede's Workshop Lab for the first time, a 'TriviaTricks' folder is generated in your 'Documents' folder. This contains an example workshop question pack.

Added a Preview option for workshop question packs, allowing you to preview your questions in-game!

Created a Steam Workshop Documentation to help get you started on creating question packs. You can find it here!

Added the overall workshop main menu, with more workshop features in development and coming soon!

Trivia Tricks now tracks how many games you've played on each stage.

A new page has been added to the Statistics Menu which shows how many times you've played games on each stage!

A new achievement has been added for playing any game of Trivia on each stage!

King and Negative now have lines after their Chance Rounds have taken place!

Several cameras have been changed slightly.

New questions have been added!

Some now-outdated questions have been updated due to developments in the modern day.

Fixed some typos and cleaned up the wording on a variety of questions. Thanks to all of you who took the time to report these to us directly!

Fixed the wrong camera being used after all players have answered.

Fixed a bug where the stand which holds 4 of the podiums did not disappear when playing with less than 5 players for the client only.

Fixed a bug where the player stand did not appear when a 5th player joined midgame.

Fixed a bug where the player had to move up, down, left or right once in order to ready up if using a gamepad in the lobby.

Fixed a bug where the music would sometimes restart shortly after starting to play.

Fixed the 'Saving' notification being misaligned in aspect ratios other than 16:9.

Like what we’re doing? Hit the thumbs up below this news post! Have more detailed thoughts? Consider leaving a Steam Review letting us know what you think, or join our ever-growing Discord. Thank you for following Trivia Tricks!