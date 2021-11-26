Istoria: Weekly Update 26 November 2021

Unit:
- Aristo now changes his modell/grafics if he transforms.
Artwork:
- New Artwork Phoenix (Aristo, Chapter 3).
- New Enemy Artwork TowerGuard (Towver Guard, Chapter 3).
- New Enemy Artwork BraydonUL (Braydon Unleashed, Chapter 3).
- New Icon phoenixform (Phoenix Form, Aristo).
- New Icon phoenixrage (Phoenix Rage, Aristo).
- New Icon untransform (Untransform, Aristo).
- Reworked Icon guardlance (Guard Lance, Weapon).
Loading:
- Units now can now trigger additional loading while battle/map loading (e.g. Aristo Phoenix grafics).
Changed files in this update