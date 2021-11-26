 Skip to content

Istoria update for 26 November 2021

Istoria: Weekly Update 26 November 2021

Unit:

  • Aristo now changes his modell/grafics if he transforms.

Artwork:

  • New Artwork Phoenix (Aristo, Chapter 3).
  • New Enemy Artwork TowerGuard (Towver Guard, Chapter 3).
  • New Enemy Artwork BraydonUL (Braydon Unleashed, Chapter 3).
  • New Icon phoenixform (Phoenix Form, Aristo).
  • New Icon phoenixrage (Phoenix Rage, Aristo).
  • New Icon untransform (Untransform, Aristo).
  • Reworked Icon guardlance (Guard Lance, Weapon).

Loading:

  • Units now can now trigger additional loading while battle/map loading (e.g. Aristo Phoenix grafics).

Istoria Content Depot 1251271
