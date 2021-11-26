 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Unturned update for 26 November 2021

3.21.32.0 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7783632 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

Added:

  • Explosion_Launch_Speed_Multiplier gameplay option.
  • AirStrafing_Acceleration_Multiplier and AirStrafing_Deceleration_Multiplier movement options.
  • Allow_Holidays option to disable holiday decorations and events.

Changed:

  • Calculate fall damage from velocity rather than vertical distance.
  • Increased maximum fall speed from 20m/s to 100m/s.
  • Bounce charges deal a small amount of damage.
  • Converted structure/barricade save/load/network to use asset guids.
  • WIP support for referencing transforms over the network.
  • Removed unused name to object lookup.

Fixed:

  • Sliding down slope against wall to build up speed. [Thanks Fireside, Loaf, and AriJN!]
  • Teleport reverting in some cases.

Teleport Bug:

The problems using teleporters since the previous update were an embarrassing mistake. When it was first reported I included a speculative fix in the .1 patch. Or so I thought. After much testing on different maps, with 250ms fake lag, with forced low server tickrate, etc., unable to reproduce it I realized the fix did not actually make it into the .1 patch, but I had been testing using the fix. Sorry for all the trouble!

Changed files in this update

Unturned Windows 32 Depot 304931
  • Loading history…
Unturned OSX 64 Depot 304932
  • Loading history…
Unturned Shared Depot 304933
  • Loading history…
Unturned Linux 64 Depot 304934
  • Loading history…
Unturned Windows 64 Depot 304935
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.