3.21.32.0 Update Notes

Changelog:
Added:
- Explosion_Launch_Speed_Multiplier gameplay option.
- AirStrafing_Acceleration_Multiplier and AirStrafing_Deceleration_Multiplier movement options.
- Allow_Holidays option to disable holiday decorations and events.
Changed:
- Calculate fall damage from velocity rather than vertical distance.
- Increased maximum fall speed from 20m/s to 100m/s.
- Bounce charges deal a small amount of damage.
- Converted structure/barricade save/load/network to use asset guids.
- WIP support for referencing transforms over the network.
- Removed unused name to object lookup.
Fixed:
- Sliding down slope against wall to build up speed. [Thanks Fireside, Loaf, and AriJN!]
- Teleport reverting in some cases.
Teleport Bug:
The problems using teleporters since the previous update were an embarrassing mistake. When it was first reported I included a speculative fix in the .1 patch. Or so I thought. After much testing on different maps, with 250ms fake lag, with forced low server tickrate, etc., unable to reproduce it I realized the fix did not actually make it into the .1 patch, but I had been testing using the fix. Sorry for all the trouble!
