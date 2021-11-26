 Skip to content

Silicon City update for 26 November 2021

Silicon City v0.34.3 patch notes

Build 7783574

Patch content

  • FIX: Silizens were sometime stuck in the middle of a building or the sidewalk

  • FIX: During deliveries, farmers were driving with their pickup in the fields

  • FIX: When silizens were looking for entertainment, they sometime headed to a corner of the map

  • FIX: Powerplants no more increase their energy during pause

  • FIX: When a silizen died, its popup was still there

  • UPDATE: You now have the possibility to exit or save & exit when you leave your city

  • UPDATE: When you change a setting that require a restart, you can now deny the restart

Known issues

  • KI: Cells appear as abandonned when they're not
  • KI: Sometimes, powerballs cannot move from a building to another
  • KI: If a tourist is selected, its popup is not refreshed when he finds a home
  • KI: Texture of several buildings are bugged

