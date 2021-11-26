Silicon City v0.34.3 patch notes

Patch content
FIX: Silizens were sometime stuck in the middle of a building or the sidewalk
FIX: During deliveries, farmers were driving with their pickup in the fields
FIX: When silizens were looking for entertainment, they sometime headed to a corner of the map
FIX: Powerplants no more increase their energy during pause
FIX: When a silizen died, its popup was still there
UPDATE: You now have the possibility to exit or save & exit when you leave your city
UPDATE: When you change a setting that require a restart, you can now deny the restart
Known issues
- KI: Cells appear as abandonned when they're not
- KI: Sometimes, powerballs cannot move from a building to another
- KI: If a tourist is selected, its popup is not refreshed when he finds a home
- KI: Texture of several buildings are bugged
