Patch notes 2021-11-26

Balance changes and fixes
- Made additional tweaks to the water physics system, which should result in a more stable Water Wheels' behaviour and less violent tsunamis.
- Made tweaks to the Nutrition needs so that it’s possible to satisfy all of them.
- It is now possible to select Iron Teeth Smelter’s construction site.
- Added Vyna, the Masterful Architect of Helix Mountain, to the in-game credits.
- We have temporarily re-enabled native Apple Silicon support. If you have a Macbook Air or a Macbook Pro with an M1 CPU, please let us know (for example through Discord) if you are able to run the game without Rosetta.
Changed depots in development branch