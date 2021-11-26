 Skip to content

Timberborn update for 26 November 2021

Patch notes 2021-11-26

Balance changes and fixes
  • Made additional tweaks to the water physics system, which should result in a more stable Water Wheels' behaviour and less violent tsunamis.
  • Made tweaks to the Nutrition needs so that it’s possible to satisfy all of them.
  • It is now possible to select Iron Teeth Smelter’s construction site.
  • Added Vyna, the Masterful Architect of Helix Mountain, to the in-game credits.
  • We have temporarily re-enabled native Apple Silicon support. If you have a Macbook Air or a Macbook Pro with an M1 CPU, please let us know (for example through Discord) if you are able to run the game without Rosetta.

Changed depots in development branch

Base Content win64 Depot 1062091
Base Content macos Depot 1062092
