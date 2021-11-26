Version 2020-3-13

Crash fixes
- [Duplicate] Fixed: Undoing (Ctrl Z) duplication of a character led to a crash
- [Copy Paste Key] Fixed: Copy/Pasting a pose from a scene to another one led to a crash
Bug fixes
- [IK/RF] Fixed: In not-current character, IK/RF (which are not displayed) were still pickable
- [Space Switching] In Transform Dialog, Space Switching checkbox is now considered
- [Curveboard] Fixed: Last key tangents couldn't be edited (loop key tangents should still be manipulated through the 1st key)
- [Camera] Fixed: Scale was not effective anymore in the view when Spinner Scale button was set
Thanks!
Changed files in this update