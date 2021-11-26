 Skip to content

akeytsu Indie 2021 update for 26 November 2021

Version 2020-3-13

Crash fixes

  • [Duplicate] Fixed: Undoing (Ctrl Z) duplication of a character led to a crash
  • [Copy Paste Key] Fixed: Copy/Pasting a pose from a scene to another one led to a crash

Bug fixes

  • [IK/RF] Fixed: In not-current character, IK/RF (which are not displayed) were still pickable
  • [Space Switching] In Transform Dialog, Space Switching checkbox is now considered
  • [Curveboard] Fixed: Last key tangents couldn't be edited (loop key tangents should still be manipulated through the 1st key)
  • [Camera] Fixed: Scale was not effective anymore in the view when Spinner Scale button was set

Thanks!

